Indonesia c.bank guarding against excessive rupiah falls -official

JAKARTA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank
has continued with its "triple intervention" to guard against
excessive falls in the rupiah exchange rate, with a focus on
intervening in the domestic nondeliverable forward market, an
official said on Wednesday.
Edi Susianto, head of Bank Indonesia's monetary management
department, told Reuters the central bank would also continue to
conduct "operation twist" in the bond market with a focus on
selling short-term bonds.
His comments came after the rupiah on Wednesday fell by as
much as 0.9% to 15,260 per dollar, its weakest since April,
2020.
Edi said pressure on the rupiah and other Asian
currencies was due to market jitters after hawkish statements by
the U.S. Federal Reserve and reports of a plan by Russia for
members of OPEC+ to cut their oil output.
"Of course BI will guard (markets) with triple
intervention so that market mechanism is maintained and there is
no wild or excessive (rupiah) depreciation," he said in a text
message.
"The triple intervention is more focused on DNDF
(domestic nondeliverable forwards) to manage market players'
expectations," he said.
BI uses the term "triple intervention" for its
operations in the spot foreign exchange, DNDF and bond markets.
Recently, its bond market intervention has been done
under what it called "operation twist", in which BI sells bonds
with short-term maturities and buys long-term ones.
The objective is to raise short-term yields and make the
bonds more attractive for foreign investors, while also helping
the government maintain relatively low borrowing costs for
longer-term loans.
BI's moves in the bond market will depend on market
developments, Edi said.
BI has raised interest rates twice by a total of 75
basis points since August to rein in domestic inflation and
support the rupiah.
(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo
Editing by Ed Davies)