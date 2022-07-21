Indonesia c.bank holds rates, cites global volatility for weaker rupiah

(Updates with comment from governor, background)
* Key rate kept at 3.50%, as expected by majority in poll
* BI to raise money market rate structure
* BI to strengthen FX intervention, sell govt bond holdings
* Governor sees possible current account surplus this year
JAKARTA, July 21 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank left
interest rates unchanged at a record low on Thursday, but
stepped up monetary policy normalisation on other fronts, while
blaming weakness in the rupiah currency on global market
volatility.
Bank Indonesia (BI) said the current level of the benchmark
7-day reverse repurchase rate of 3.50% remained
consistent with its low forecast for core inflation and the
impact of global economic growth slowdown on the domestic
economy.
BI is one of a few major Asian central banks that have not
lifted interest rates from pandemic-era levels. Its decision to
not to shift them on Thursday was predicted by most analysts
polled by Reuters.
"Even though we decided that the BI rate would remain at
3.50%, we are accelerating normalisation or the response of
monetary policy," Governor Perry Warjiyo told an online news
conference.
BI will raise the interest rate structure in the money
market, strengthen rupiah stabilisation measures to control
imported inflation and sell some of its large holdings of
government bonds, a move that will push bond yields up, Warjiyo
said.
Growth in Southeast Asia's largest economy would be biased
towards the lower end of BI's estimate of 4.5% to 5.3% as
slowing global economic growth could drag down exports, while
higher inflation would affect private consumption, he said.
The end-2022 headline inflation forecast was raised to 4.5%
to 4.6%, from 4.2% previously, but Warjiyo said core inflation
would stay within BI's target range of 2% to 4%.
Many central banks around the world have been raising
interest rates to battle soaring inflation.
The European Central Bank will discuss whether to raise
interest rates by a bigger-than-expected 50 basis points later
on Thursday, while the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to
announce another hefty rate hike next week.
Analysts have warned BI that keeping rates unchanged will
widen differentials with other countries, making Indonesian
assets less attractive for foreign investors and putting
downward pressure on the rupiah.
Warjiyo said that, fundamentally, the rupiah should be
strengthening, because exports were strong and the current
account could post a surplus this year, but he noted that global
events were pressuring currencies around the world.
The 2022 current account could come in between a surplus of
0.3% of gross domestic product (GDP) and a deficit of 0.5%, he
said. Previously, BI forecast a deficit of 0.5% to 1.3% of GDP.
(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Fransiska Nangoy and Stefanno
Sulaiman; Editing by Bradley Perrett and Ed Davies)