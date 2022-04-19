Indonesia c.bank keeps rates unchanged, eyes price risks

JAKARTA, April 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank left
its policy rates at record lows on Tuesday, as expected, to
support the economy's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic though
it recognised risks from rising inflation.
Bank Indonesia (BI) kept the benchmark 7-day reverse
repurchase rate at 3.50%, as projected by all
economists in a Reuters poll.
It also kept unchanged the overnight deposit facility rate
and lending facility rate at 2.75% and
4.25%, respectively.
(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Fransiska Nangoy and Stefanno
Sulaiman; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)