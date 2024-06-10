JAKARTA, June 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank is participating in the foreign exchange market to prevent extreme volatility, a senior official said on Monday, amid a weakening of its rupiah currency.

The rupiah weakened 0.59% to 16,285 against the dollar on Monday as of 0214 GMT. In recent days, the currency has been hovering at a four-year low level amid a strong dollar.

"We will be in the market to ensure there will be no extreme volatility," Bank Indonesia's head of monetary department Edi Susianto said.

Edi earlier said the rupiah's depreciation was in line with moves by other emerging Asian currencies, following U.S. employment data that was above market expectations.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Martin Petty)