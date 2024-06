JAKARTA, June 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia's rupiah has depreciated along with other emerging Asian currencies, a central bank official said on Monday.

The remark, by the head of the central bank's monetary department Edi Susianto, came after the rupiah weakened 0.59% to 16,285 against the dollar on Monday as of 0214 GMT.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Martin Petty)