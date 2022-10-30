Indonesia c.bank sees headline Oct inflation easing to 5.8% Y/Y

JAKARTA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Indonesia central bank
expects headline inflation this month to ease to 5.8%
year-on-year and food inflation to come in below 10% amid
efforts by authorities to ensure food supplies, a deputy
governor said on Monday.
The annual inflation rate in Southeast Asia's biggest
economy in September reached a new seven-year high at 5.95%,
with volatile food inflation at 9.02%.
Deputy governor Dody Budi Waluyo also warned that the
central bank sees risks from high global energy and food prices
persisting, particularly with European countries set for higher
demand during winter.
"We see the potential of higher gas and oil prices in
the coming months," he said, noting that wheat supplies could
also face further retractions due to the war in Ukraine.
The statistics office will announce official data on
October inflation on Tuesday Nov 1.
(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman and Ananda Teresia
Editing by Ed Davies)