Indonesia calls for G20 joint forum to tackle food crisis

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, July 15 (Reuters) - Indonesian Finance
Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati on Friday called for a G20 joint
forum to come up with concrete action to tackle growing food
insecurity and a looming fertilizer supply crisis.
She said the world is facing alarming global hunger due to
war, export restrictions and the lingering effect of the
pandemic. The risk of a fertilizer supply crisis could
exacerbate the food crisis even into 2023 and beyond, she said.
