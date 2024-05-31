JAKARTA, May 31 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank is monitoring the foreign exchange market to balance the supply and demand for U.S. dollar and maintain market confidence, an official said on Friday, after the rupiah hit a one-month low a day earlier.

Bank Indonesia's head of monetary management, Edi Susianto, told Reuters the rupiah weakened along with most other emerging market currencies due to a strong U.S. dollar. Domestic dollar demand for dividend repatriation abroad also added pressure to the rupiah, he said. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Martin Petty)