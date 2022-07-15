Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indonesia central bank gov asks frayed G20 to stay focused on goals

07/15/2022 | 09:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Indonesia's Central Bank Governor Perry Warjiyo speaks during a media briefing at Bank Indonesia headquarters in Jakarta

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Indonesia central bank governor Perry Warjiyo on Saturday urged G20 members to remain focused on goals as the finance chiefs' meeting in Bali remained overshadowed by Russia's war in Ukraine, with no communique expected at the end.

He said the group had fruitful discussions on Friday on global economy, health and financial architecture, and said the G20 must deliver concrete results to support the global economy.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:13aChina centrally owned SOE net profits up 6.1% y/y in first half
RE
12:51aSri Lanka parliament to begin process of electing new president
RE
12:45aSri Lanka parliament to begin process of electing new president
RE
07/15Australia reinstates COVID quarantine pay amid fresh Omicron wave
RE
07/15Australia reinstates COVID quarantine pay amid fresh Omicron wave
RE
07/15Biden hopes for more oil and Israeli integration at Arab summit in Saudi
RE
07/15Biden hopes for more oil and Israeli integration at Arab summit in Saudi
RE
07/15Warning sirens sound in Ukraine's capital as Russia steps up bombardment
RE
07/15Donald Trump's fundraising juggernaut slows as other Republicans gain
RE
07/15U.S. Navy ship again sails near disputed S. China Sea islands
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1JMMB : of Companies – Resignation of Country Compliance Officer &..
2National Fertilizers : Contract for Cutting and re-welding of Channel S..
3Biden hopes for more oil and Israeli integration at Arab summit in Saud..
4Biden hopes for more oil and Israeli integration at Arab summit in Saud..
5Amazon pauses work on six new U.S. office buildings to weigh hybrid wor..

HOT NEWS