Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Indonesia central bank holds key rates at final meeting of 2020

12/17/2020 | 06:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Logo of Indonesia's central bank, Bank Indonesia, as seen in Jakarta

JAKARTA (Reuters) -Indonesia's central bank kept interest rates steady on Thursday, holding fire after cutting five times this year and launching quantitative easing, but pledged to use all its instruments to going forward to support a pandemic-hit economy.

Bank Indonesia (BI) held the 7-day reverse repurchase rate at 3.75%, a record low for the benchmark BI adopted in 2016 and as expected by most analysts in a Reuters poll.

Elsewhere in Asia, central banks in Taiwan and in the Philippines also left their key rates steady on Thursday.

In a virtual briefing, BI Governor Perry Warjiyo prodded banks to cut lending rates further to support the economy.

"Ample liquidity as well as reduction of the benchmark rate have contributed to the lowering of savings and lending rates ... However, BI views the reduction in banks' interest rates to be slow," said Warjiyo.

BI data showed commercial bank lending contracted 1.39% in November. This was the weakest since at least 2002, according to Refinitiv, and came despite the 125 bps cuts in BI's benchmark rate this year and 694.9 trillion rupiah ($49.34 billion) liquidity injection.

Southeast Asia's largest economy has suffered its first recession in over two decades as the pandemic hit consumption, business activity and jobs in the country with the highest COVID-19 caseload in the region.

The "abysmal" contraction in November loan growth was "indicative of the rather deep malaise in business and consumer confidence", said OCBC Bank analyst Wellian Wiranto, who expects BI to cut rates further in 2021.

Governor Warjiyo reiterated a commitment to use all of BI's instruments to support economic recovery, but underlined that the unrolling of a vaccination programme and sticking to coronavirus health protocols were a prerequisite for growth.

He maintained an outlook of 4.8%-5.8% GDP growth in 2021, compared with 1%-2% contraction this year.

Budi Hikmat, director of Bahana TWC Investment Management, praised BI's decision to hold rates as "preserving bullets for next year", while chiding banks for pouring excess liquidity into government bonds instead of lending.

Commercial banks' ownership of government bonds surged to 37.4% as of Dec. 15, from 22.6% at the start of the year, overtaking foreign investors as the top holders of government bonds.

The share held by foreigners declined from 38.6% to 25.2% during the same period.

The rupiah, which has been stable in recent weeks, closed slightly firmer after the rate announcement, while the main stock index erased earlier gains.

In a separate call with investors, the governor said the rupiah was about 10% undervalued.

(Additional reporting by Tabita DielaEditing by Ed Davies)

By Fransiska Nangoy and Gayatri Suroyo


© Reuters 2020
Latest news "Interest Rates"
06:05aIndonesia central bank holds key rates at final meeting of 2020
RE
03:57aPhilippine central bank holds rates steady but maintains dovish tone
RE
03:22aUK must cut borrowing to avoid risks from new shock, higher rates - Sunak
RE
02:09aSouth Korea central bank chief concerned over financial imbalances, but to maintain low rates
RE
12/16Fed vows to buy bonds until it sees 'substantial' economic progress
RE
12/16Philippine central bank seen holding rates steady after surprise cut
RE
12/16Fed Updates Plans for Bond Buying, But Makes No Changes to Asset Purchases -- 6th Update
DJ
12/16Fed Updates Plans for Bond Buying, But Makes No Changes to Asset Purchases -- 5th Update
DJ
12/16JAPAN TO INCREASE NEW BOND ISSUANCE TO PAY FOR $1 TRILLION BUDGET NEXT YEAR : Nikkei
RE
12/16Japan to increase new bond issuance to pay for $1 trln budget next year -Nikkei
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1NASDAQ COMPOSITE : Fed vows to buy bonds until it sees 'substantial' economic progress
2BMW AG : European new car sales drop by 13.5% y/y in November - ACEA
3ANALYSIS: U.S. currency manipulator tag for Switzerland unlikely to deter FX approach
4NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : OSLO BØRS - TRADING SUSPENSION
5Texas, nine U.S. states accuse Google of working with Facebook to break antitrust law

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ