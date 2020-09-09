Indonesia central bank intervenes to smooth rupiah volatility, official says

"BI has intervened in the spot market, through brokers and interbank spot, as well as opening domestic non-deliverable forward auction, to smoothen volatility by still supporting (an) efficient market mechanism," he said in a text message.

Hendarsah attributed the rupiah's fall of 0.5% by 0405 GMT to risk-off sentiment in global financial markets, fed by issues ranging from growing tension between the United States and China to the chance of a no-deal Brexit and discouraging trial results of coronavirus vaccine candidates.

