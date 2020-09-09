Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indonesia central bank intervenes to smooth rupiah volatility, official says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 12:28am EDT
Employee wears synthetic gloves as she counts Indonesia's rupiah banknotes at a currency exchange office amid the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Jakarta

Indonesia's central bank has intervened in foreign exchange markets to smooth volatility in the trading of the rupiah currrency <IDR=>, the bank's head of monetary management, Nanang Hendarsah, told Reuters on Wednesday.

"BI has intervened in the spot market, through brokers and interbank spot, as well as opening domestic non-deliverable forward auction, to smoothen volatility by still supporting (an) efficient market mechanism," he said in a text message.

Hendarsah attributed the rupiah's fall of 0.5% by 0405 GMT to risk-off sentiment in global financial markets, fed by issues ranging from growing tension between the United States and China to the chance of a no-deal Brexit and discouraging trial results of coronavirus vaccine candidates.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:49aDollar firms, yen up as tech selloff hits FX
RE
12:45aDollar firms, yen up as tech selloff hits FX
RE
12:45aStrategic Somaliland touts its oil and gas as opens Taiwan office
RE
12:41aSoftBank sheds $15 billion on U.S. tech stock rout
RE
12:37aAsia summits underway amid U.S.-China friction
RE
12:33aChina factory prices fall at slowest rate in five months as recovery continues
RE
12:32aChina factory prices fall at slowest rate in five months as recovery continues
RE
12:28aIndonesia central bank intervenes to smooth rupiah volatility, official says
RE
12:26aMexico voids BlackRock consortium's bid for 'Mayan Train' project
RE
12:23aU.S. FIRMS IN CHINA INCREASINGLY FEAR SOURED TIES WILL LAST FOR YEARS : survey
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla loses more than combined GM, Ford market value
2LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. : LULULEMON ATHLETICA : sees holiday-quarter profit plunging on higher marketing cost..
3APPLE INC. : U.S. options investors pull back on tech bets, but SoftBank's trade looms large
4RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Sensex, Nifty fall after global tech rout, coronavirus vaccine..
5NETFLIX, INC. : NETFLIX : Names Bela Bajaria as New Head of Global TV

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group