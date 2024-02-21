JAKARTA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank kept its policy rates unchanged on Wednesday, as expected.

Bank Indonesia (BI) left its benchmark 7-day reverse repurchase rate steady at 6.00%, where it has been since October, as widely expected in a Reuters poll.

Its two other policy rates, the deposit facility and lending facility, which act as the floor and ceiling of overnight money market rates, were also held unchanged at 5.25% and 6.75%, respectively. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Stefanno Sulaiman and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)