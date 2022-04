Bank Indonesia (BI) kept the benchmark 7-day reverse repurchase rate at 3.50%, as projected by all economists in a Reuters poll.

It also kept unchanged the overnight deposit facility rate and lending facility rate at 2.75% and 4.25%, respectively.

