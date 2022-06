"We will be monitoring inflation pressures, especially coming from volatile food and also the impact on inflation expectations, and in this regard, we will use all of our policy tools all out," Senior Deputy Governor of Bank Indonesia (BI), Destry Damayanti told a parliamentary hearing .

She also said the rupiah currency has been under quite intense pressure recently, but that BI predicted less pressure in 2023.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Martin Petty)