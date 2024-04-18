The airport will be closed until Thursday evening, the ministry said, with nine flights affected so far.
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia closed the Sam Ratulangi airport in Manado, North Sulawesi, due to a volcano eruption overnight, the transport ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
The airport will be closed until Thursday evening, the ministry said, with nine flights affected so far.
BOJ Board Member Noguchi Calls for Cautious Approach on Future Policy-Tightening
Sydney's Bondi Westfield mall reopens for tributes after fatal stabbings
BOJ's Noguchi says its short-term policy rate adjustment likely to be slow
TSMC set to report 5% rise in first-quarter profit on strong AI chip demand
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Wednesday at 9 PM ET
Walmart-backed Ibotta targets up to $2.7 billion valuation in US IPO
(Reuters) - Walmart-backed digital marketing company Ibotta will likely raise $577.3 million at a valuation of $2.67 billion, after pricing its initial public offering on Wednesday.
Brazil's over-performing soy crop may keep padding global stocks -Braun
Australia March employment unexpectedly falls 6,600, jobless rate ticks up to 3.8%
Micron set to get $6 billion in chip grants from US, Bloomberg reports