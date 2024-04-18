JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia closed the Sam Ratulangi airport in Manado, North Sulawesi, due to a volcano eruption overnight, the transport ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The airport will be closed until Thursday evening, the ministry said, with nine flights affected so far.

