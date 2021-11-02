Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indonesia could phase out coal by 2040 with financial help, Finance Minister says

11/02/2021 | 11:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Smoke and steam billows from the coal-fired power plant owned by Indonesia Power, next to an area for Java 9 and 10 Coal-Fired Steam Power Plant Project in Suralaya

LONDON (Reuters) - Indonesia could phase out coal-fired power plants by 2040 if it gets sufficient financial help from the international community, the finance minister told Reuters.

The Southeast Asian archipelago is the world's fourth-most populous country and eighth biggest emitter of greenhouse gas, with coal making up about 65% of its energy mix. It is also the world's biggest coal exporter.

Visiting the Scottish city of Glasgow for the COP26 conference, Sri Mulyani Indrawati said Indonesia would announce on Wednesday detailed plans to move to cleaner energy, with the phase-out of coal being the key issue.

Previously, Indonesia said it planned to phase out coal for electricity by 2056, as part of a plan to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2060 or earlier.

"If we are going to put forward until 2040, then we need to have funding to retire coal earlier and to build the new capacity of renewable energy," Sri Mulyani said.

"That is exactly what has now become the core issue and I'm now as the finance minister calculating what does it mean to retire coal earlier. How much does it cost us?" she said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week told the UK parliament Engagements that President Joko Widodo had said Indonesia was going to bring forward the abolition of coal use to 2040.

Indonesia had not previously confirmed such a plan.

Sri Mulyani told Reuters that meeting such a target was conditional on getting financial help from multilateral institutions, the private sector and developed countries.

She said the plans to be announced on Wednesday moved Indonesia's climate targets beyond "rhetoric" into the technical details and that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and other financial institutions were "very excited" with their ideas.

The ADB is leading a group of financial institutions to devise plans to speed up the closings of coal-fired power plants in Asia, including in Indonesia, by buying the assets and winding them down.

Jakarta has identified 5.5 gigawatts of coal power plants that could be retired early in the next 8 years, estimating this would cost $25 billion to $30 billion.

Sri Mulyani said the country would also need international support to ensure electricity remains affordable when it switches to renewable sources, citing a temporary calculation of a need for $10 billion to $23 billion in "implicit subsidies" for renewable power projects until 2030.

"If this is all supposed to be financed from my taxpayers' money, that won't work. The world is asking us, so now the question is what the world could do to help Indonesia."

"The president always says, 'I'm going to be ambitious if the international (community) also aligns with this ambition'," she added.

(Reporting by John Geddie; Additional reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by David Gregorio and Gerry Doyle)

By John Geddie


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:10aIndonesia's GDP growth set to slow in Q3 as COVID-19 curbs bite
RE
12:05aChina opposes U.S. revocation of China Telecom licence
RE
12:05aNew Zealand ratifies regional trade pact RCEP
RE
11/02Airasia exec says in talks with airbus about interest in potential a321neo freighter
RE
11/02Wheat dips for 2nd session, strong global demand curbs losses
RE
11/02China to strengthen personal data protection in fintech sector - central bank head
RE
11/02China to strengthen personal data protection in fintech sector - c.bank head
RE
11/02Airasia exec says considering adding widebody freighters to fleet in future
RE
11/02Indonesia could phase out coal by 2040 with financial help, Finance Minister says
RE
11/02Airasia exec says teleport freight arm in final stages of $50 mln to $100 mln fundraising
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China stock pickers reshape portfolios on Xi's 'common prosperity'
2Avis shares soar in meme-like rally, hedge fund makes possibly billions
3Fired Apple employee files complaint with U.S. labor agency
4U.S. House panel subpoenas Big Oil in climate deception probe
5China Evergrande completes delivery of 184 projects in July-Oct

HOT NEWS