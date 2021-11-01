Indonesia court ruling on mining law won't deter companies extending licences -miners' group

JAKARTA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Indonesian coal miners said on
Monday that a Constitutional Court ruling last week removing
guarantees on mining contract extensions won't put them off
applying to extend their licences.
Indonesia's Constitutional Court ruled last week that
guaranteeing mining permit extensions was unconstitutional and
that a part of the 2020 mining law would be revised.
The 2020 mining law https://www.reuters.com/article/indonesia-mining-idUSL4N2CU2Q4
was aimed at boosting investment in the country's rich mineral
resources sector and contained a clause whereby the operating
licences of mining companies working under the old contract
system would be guaranteed an extension and converted into the
new mining permit system.
The court ruled that such extensions "can be given" to
miners but shall not be "guaranteed".
"From the perspective of business practitioners, the
Constitutional Court's decision does not reduce the right of the
coal mining contract holders to apply for a contract extension
which will be converted into a special mining license," said
Hendra Sinadia executive director of Indonesia Coal Miners
Association told Reuters.
The court case was filed last year by civil groups which
argued that guaranteeing contract extension for miners goes
against an Indonesian constitutional tenet stating that natural
resources must be controlled by the state for the benefit of the
Indonesian people, court documents showed.
The court said that any legal relation between the
government and a private mining company ends with the expiry of
their mining contract and that the government should not
prioritise certain companies for new mining permits.
The mining ministry did not respond on Monday to Reuters
seeking comments.
As long as a mining company complies with the laws and
regulations and fulfil the requirements, the company has the
right to get an extension in the form the new permit system,
Hendra added.
