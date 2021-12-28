Log in
Indonesia detects local Omicron case - health official

12/28/2021 | 12:02am EST
COVID-19 protocols tightened to curb the spread of Omnicron variant of the coronavirus in Tangerang

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia is conducting contact tracing after detecting a locally transmitted case of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the capital Jakarta, health ministry official Siti Nadia Tarmizi told a news conference on Tuesday.

She said authorities had found 46 other Omicron cases, but these were mainly imported cases in quarantine.

(Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by James Pearson)


© Reuters 2021
