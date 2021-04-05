Indonesia eases credit guarantee rules in bid to spur loan growth

JAKARTA, April 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia has eased its rules
for offering government guarantees for companies' bank loans, in
a bid to spur credit growth and avoid further layoffs, the
finance ministry said on Monday.
Southeast Asia's largest economy fell into recession last
year for the first time since 1998. Authorities have said they
are focusing on battling a credit crunch to spur a recovery,
after a round of monetary easing and fiscal stimulus.
The new rules will allow businesses that employ a minimum of
100 staff, or as few as 50 employees in some sectors, to apply
for a government guarantee for new working capital loans at
commercial banks, the ministry said in a statement.
The previous scheme, launched last July, had a threshold of
300 staff.
The relaxation also includes allowing guarantees for loans
of up to three years, versus the earlier scheme backing loans of
up to a one-year maturity, and halving the minimum loan size to
5 billion rupiah ($345,000).
Only businesses hit by the pandemic can apply, the ministry
said.
Loans extended by commercial banks in Indonesia have shrunk
despite the financial markets having ample liquidity and the
banking regulator easing loan restructuring rules.
Bankers have blamed weak demand, while the authorities say
the banks themselves have been slow to pass on the monetary
easing to customers, instead looking to protect their own
margins.
The central bank has cut interest rates by a total of 150
basis points and injected more than $50 billion into the
financial system, while fiscal authorities have provided tax
breaks to keep businesses afloat.
However, outstanding credit by commercial banks contracted
2.15% on a yearly basis as of the end of February, Bank
Indonesia said.
"We hope with the loosening of this scheme, we can help
maintain financial conditions of corporations and stimulate the
real sector, while also impacting other aspects, such as
minimising pandemic-related layoffs," the finance ministry said.
($1 = 14,510.0000 rupiah)
(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Hugh Lawson)