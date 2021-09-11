Indonesia ends deforestation pact with Norway, citing non-payment

JAKARTA, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia has ended a deal with
Norway on cooperation to reduce carbon emissions from
deforestation, due to lack of payment, the foreign ministry said
in a statement.
Last year, Norway announced a $56 million contribution to
Indonesia, based on its 2016-2017 results on curbing
deforestation under a United Nations-backed forest-conservation
scheme known as REDD+.
In the statement late on Friday, Indonesia's Foreign
Ministry said it decided to terminate the agreement due to "the
lack of concrete progress on the implementation of the
obligation of the government of Norway," after the Southeast
Asian country met its commitment to cut greenhouse gas emissions
by the equivalent of 11.2 million tonnes of carbon-dioxide
emissions in the 2016-2017 period.
"The decision to terminate the Letter of Intent will in no
way affect the Indonesian Government commitment to reduce
greenhouse gas emissions," it said.
Norway's International Climate and Forest Initiative said
discussions on Oslo's payments were "constructive and
progressing well, within the frameworks set by our two
countries' regulatory limits."
The group said in a statement that it plans to continue
supporting Indonesia's efforts in climate change mitigation.
The Norwegian embassy in Jakarta did not immediately respond
to Reuters request for comment on Saturday.
Deforestation control is part of Indonesia's commitments in
the global Paris accord to combat climate change. It aims to
limit deforestation to between 325,000 and 450,000 hectares
(800,000-1.1 million acres) a year, a level it believes will
still allow economic development.
Indonesia under the Paris deal has committed to reduce
carbon emission by 41% by 2030 with international assistance.
Government officials have said the country aims to reach net
zero https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/indonesia-optimistic-reaching-net-zero-emissions-by-2060-or-earlier-2021-07-27
emissions by 2060.
