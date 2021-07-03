Indonesia expects COVID-19 cases to rise despite stricter curbs

* Saturday's 28,000 cases are a new high
JAKARTA, July 3 (Reuters) - The next two weeks are critical
for the success of Indonesia's efforts to rein in the
coronavirus, as infections could rise until Saturday's tougher
curbs, affecting more than 100 million people, begin to show
results, a minister said.
As it battles one of Asia's worst virus outbreaks, the
world's fourth-most populous nation reported 27,913 new
infections in the latest of many peaks over the past two weeks.
"In the next 10 days, maybe two weeks, cases can continue to
rise," despite tougher curbs on the islands of Java and Bali, as
some infections could now be in the incubation period, said
Luhut Pandjaitan, the minister overseeing the COVID-19 response.
"This two weeks is a critical time for us."
The new curbs, such as tighter travel checks, a ban on
restaurant dining and outdoor sports and the closure of
non-essential workplaces, run until July 20, but could be
extended, if necessary, to bring daily cases below 10,000.
To keep people home, police threw up road blocks and more
than 400 checkpoints across Java, the archipelago's most
populous island, and the resort island of Bali, with more than
21,000 officers enforcing curbs and helping in random testing.
Traffic in the capital, Jakarta, in western Java, was much
lighter than usual, with trains and buses nearly empty, but some
people still flouted the curbs to jog and ride bicycles, even
though main roads were blocked.
One stroller, Clement, 45, who was accompanied by his wife,
told Reuters he disagreed with the curbs, despite having lost a
friend to the respiratory disease.
"We know it's dangerous, but at least if we want to go to
the mall, or somewhere, we should just show our vaccine
(certificate) and maybe an antigen (test result)," he said.
In Bali's Ubud art market, saleswoman Ketut Suwarni lamented
the curbs and a delay in reopening for foreign tourists, which
had been planned for this month.
"We've been closed for 15 months and have been making
preparations, but suddenly these restrictions," she said, adding
that she expected sales, which had risen after domestic tourists
returned, to drop again. "We're confused now."
The highly infectious Delta variant, first identified in
India where it caused a spike in infections, is spreading in
Indonesia and pushing hospitals across Java to the brink.
In a statement, independent data initiative Lapor-COVID-19
said the medical system had "collapsed" after its analysis found
at least 265 deaths outside of hospitals, at a time when people
were isolating themselves at home or queued for emergency beds.
An official of the health ministry, Siti Nadia Tarmizi,
denied that medical facilities had collapsed, but did not
comment on deaths without medical care.
With medical facilities stretched close to capacity, demand
for oxygen and drugs has surged as many people isolate
themselves at home, driving up prices in pharmacies and online.
The health ministry has capped prices of drugs such as
favipiravir, remdesivir and ivermectin, Health Minister Budi
Gunadi Sadikin said.
In Jakarta, the government has converted some office halls
into makeshift isolation centres, in order to ensure more beds
for patients, state news agency Antara said.
Authorities are also trying to speed vaccination efforts in
the worst-hit areas. The inoculation campaign has covered just
7.7% of the 181.5 million people it targeted this year.
Jakarta launched vaccination this weekend at a football
stadium for children aged 12 to 17, aiming to inject more than
20,000.
Indonesia's tally of infections stands at 2.26 million, with
a death toll of more than 60,000.
