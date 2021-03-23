Indonesia expects to exit recession in Q2 with GDP seen up over 7%

* Q1 GDP seen -1.0% to -0.1% y/y; Q2 GDP seen over +7%
JAKARTA, March 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia's economy is on
course to emerge from a pandemic-induced recession in the second
quarter, with gross domestic product seen growing by more than
7% from a year earlier, government officials said on Tuesday.
Southeast Asia's largest economy suffered its first
recession in over two decades last year, posting negative growth
in each quarter from April-June 2020 as the country battled with
one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in Asia.
GDP contracted 2.1% in 2020 and the government sees a
rebound this year to a growth range of 4.5% to 5.3%.
Based on February data, GDP was set to contract 1.0% to 0.1%
year-on-year in the first quarter, an improvement from a 2.2%
fourth-quarter contraction on rising consumption, Finance
Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati told a virtual briefing, adding a
coronavirus vaccine rollout would also help the economy.
Fiscal policy office head, Febrio Kacaribu, said the economy
hit its lowest point in the second quarter of 2020 so should
show a significant improvement in the next quarter.
"Our latest calculation shows growth can reach more than 7%
year-on-year," he told the same briefing.
DBS economist Radhika Rao said economic activity in the
first quarter remained sluggish but should improve thereafter,
aided by a "moderating (COVID-19) case count, a timely
vaccination rollout, easy financial conditions and a commodity
price upcycle", even without further interest rate cuts.
Bank Indonesia has cut rates by a cumulative 150 basis
points since the start of the pandemic.
January-February state revenue rose 0.7% from a year ago,
while spending increased 1.2%, with a tentative fiscal deficit
of 0.36% of GDP, ministry data showed.
Tax revenue was down 4.8%, but a rise in value added tax
payments last month signalled a recovery in consumption.
Indonesia has issued 271.4 trillion rupiah ($18.8 billion)
of bonds, excluding buybacks and short-term treasury bills. The
central bank has bought 73.88 trillion rupiah as a standby buyer
during debt auctions.
Sri Mulyani said the government will be vigilant about
potential capital outflows amid global market volatility.
Fitch Ratings on Monday affirmed Indonesia's credit ratings
with a stable outlook, predicting GDP growth of 5.3% this year
and 6% in 2022, while noting Indonesia was more vulnerable than
many peers to shifts in investor confidence towards emerging
markets.
($1 = 14,415.0000 rupiah)
(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy
Editing by Ed Davies)