Indonesia extends COVID-19 movement curbs until Aug. 2

JAKARTA, July 25 (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko
Widodo said on Sunday that COVID-19 restrictions would be
extended from July 26 to August 2, though he said infections and
hospital bed occupancy rates in some provinces in Java had
declined.
Under the current curbs, he said the government would
gradually adjust some restrictions on "some activities", while
allowing traditional markets and restaurants with outdoor areas
to open with some limitations.
(Reporting by Stanley Widianto and Tabita Diela Editing by Mark
Potter)