Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indonesia extends COVID-19 movement curbs until Aug. 2

07/25/2021 | 08:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JAKARTA, July 25 (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Sunday that COVID-19 restrictions would be extended from July 26 to August 2, though he said infections and hospital bed occupancy rates in some provinces in Java had declined.

Under the current curbs, he said the government would gradually adjust some restrictions on "some activities", while allowing traditional markets and restaurants with outdoor areas to open with some limitations. (Reporting by Stanley Widianto and Tabita Diela Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:33aCredit Suisse settles spying case with former star banker
RE
09:29aIsrael to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to meet global target
RE
09:23aUK financial watchdog warns consumers over CoinBurp crypto launch
RE
09:19aCanadian union Unifor starts strike at Rio Tinto operations
RE
09:13aINDONESIA SENIOR MINISTER LUHUT PANDJAITAN : Vaccinations to be ramped up in august and september
RE
09:10aINDONESIA SENIOR MINISTER LUHUT PANDJAITAN : Malls can operate at 25% capacity under covid-19 curbs
RE
09:00aWall St Week Ahead-Big tech companies retake market reins with earnings on tap
RE
08:55aArmani bounces back from pandemic as sales rise 34% in first half
RE
08:47aChina crackdown could knock crude oil import growth to 20-year low
RE
08:30aShanghai region braces for typhoon In-fa after flooding in central China
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tokyo Olympics opening draws 16.7 million U.S. TV viewers, a 33-year low
2Credit Suisse settles spying case with former star banker
3Canadian union Unifor starts strike at Rio Tinto operations
4INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Accelerated
5COMCAST CORPORATION : COMCAST : Tokyo Olympics opening draws 16.7 mln U.S. TV viewers, a 33-year low

HOT NEWS