Indonesia extends COVID-19 restrictions for outside Java -local media

JAKARTA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia extended restrictions
outside Java island by another week in efforts to control the
spread of the coronavirus, local media reported on Sunday citing
an interior ministry senior official.
The highest level of restrictions was extended until Aug. 9
for regions outside Java categorised as "Level 4" areas, or
areas that have a high level of infections and hospital's bed
occupancy rate, Safrizal Z.A., a senior official at the Home
Affairs Ministry, told local media.
Workers employed by non-essential businesses will continue
to work from home and shopping malls will remain closed.
A decision on whether the restrictions for Indonesia's most
populated island will be extended is set to be announced on
Monday, Safrizal was quoted as saying.
Southeast Asia's biggest economy suffered one of the worst
coronavirus outbreaks in Asia, with the total number of
infections reaching 3.44 million by Sunday and more than 95,000
deaths.
The government imposed the country's mobility control early
in July as the number of cases surged due to the spread of the
Delta variant.
