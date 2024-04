April 19, 2024 at 12:10 am EDT

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia has extended the closure of the main international airport in North Sulawesi due to volcanic ash disruption from eruptions at Mount Ruang, the Transport Ministry said on Friday.

The airport will be closed until 6 PM local time.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by John Mair)