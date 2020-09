Sri Mulyani Indrawati also revised down the third quarter GDP forecast to a range of -2.9% to -1.0%, from -2.1% to 0% previously.

Economic activity has improved since coronavirus curbs were eased in June, but the recovery was flattening, she added.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Tabita Diela; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)