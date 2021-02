Indonesia finance minister sees near flat first quarter GDP growth y/y

However, minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said she continued to be optimistic Southeast Asia's largest economy would post 5% economic growth in 2021, citing potential investment after the government introduced easier rules to do business late last year. GDP contracted 2.07% in 2020.

A new regulation on a "positive investment list", which aims to relax restrictions on foreign ownership in some sectors, will be issued very soon, Sri Mulyani told foreign correspondents.

