Febrio Kacaribu, head of Fiscal Policy Agency, also said the country will still maintain its recovery momentum and book GDP growth of above 5% this year.

"We are assessing the mounting risk of stagflation globally...nevertheless since 2021 and increasingly in 2022, the impact of commodity boom to our economy is largely more positive instead of negative," he said in an investor call.

