Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indonesia food agency awaits regulation to distribute cooking oil

05/10/2022 | 04:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Bottles of cooking oil made from palm oil are displayed at a supermarket in Abidjan

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's state food procurement agency, Bulog, said on Tuesday it is waiting for regulations to allow it to distribute bulk cooking oil, as authorities seek to ensure the supply and affordability of the household essential at local markets.

The Southeast Asian country, the world top palm oil producer, has since April 28 halted exports of crude palm oil and refined products in a bid to control soaring local prices of cooking oil.

Officials have said Bulog will be designated to help distribute subsidised cooking oil in order to intervene when prices are high, but as of Tuesday the agency's head said it had not yet been officially assigned the task.

"There have to be regulations in place so there is not any misstep," Bulog chief executive Budi Waseso told a virtual broadcast briefing.

A regulation was also needed to ensure clarity on how costs would be covered since Bulog was likely to have to sell cooking oil, derived from palm oil in Indonesia, at below market price.

Retail prices of cooking oil have soared due to surging global prices of edible oils and remain stubbornly high. This is despite a string of government measures aimed at controlling supply, prompting President Joko Widodo to impose an export ban on the widely used vegetable oil.

Chief economics minister Airlangga Hartarto has said the ban, which has rattled global edible oil markets, will stay in place until the price of bulk cooking oil falls to 14,000 rupiah ($0.9619) per litre, equivalent to 15,500 rupiah per kg, across the country.

As of Monday, data from a price monitoring website showed bulk cooking oil was selling on average at 17,700 rupiah per kg.

Cooking oil was among the top factors driving Indonesia's April inflation, with the consumer price index rising 3.47%, the biggest rise since December 2017.

($1 = 14,555.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe, Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:15aNintendo announces 10-1 stock split; sees Switch sales falling 9%
RE
05:15aChina says G7 concern over Hong Kong leader selection is interference
RE
05:14aNippon Steel reveals plans to deliver 'carbon neutral' steel
RE
05:12aIrish PM warns UK's Johnson against unilateral action on protocol
RE
05:12aThailand approves tax break for real estate trusts
RE
05:09aEXCLUSIVE : Setting up national coal reserve no longer priority for Germany - sources
RE
05:08aChina says G7 concern over Hong Kong leader selection is interference
RE
05:07aEU lawmakers call for pact on cocoa prices with Ivory Coast and Ghana
RE
05:07aChina passenger car sales tumble 35.7% y/y in April - CPCA
RE
05:05aBOJ rules out widening yield band to stem yen fall
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Siltronic AG reports very good Q1 and expects positive business develop..
2Bayer's farming business drives Q1 earnings beat
3Corestate reports figures for the first quarter of 2022 ? business affe..
4Malaysia may cut palm oil export tax by half amid global supply crisis
5BMW : Raised to Buy by Berenberg

HOT NEWS