Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Indonesia foreign arrivals rebound further in September

11/01/2022 | 01:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JAKARTA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Foreign arrivals to Indonesia in September hit their highest level since the start of the pandemic, official data showed on Tuesday, as more visitors returned to resort destinations like Bali after an easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

There were about 538,300 arrivals in September, up from only 5,000 in the same month a year ago, with the majority going to Bali, said Setianto, deputy head of Statistics Indonesia.

Arrivals in September were slightly ahead of the previous month's figure of 510,200.

For the January-Sept period, Indonesia saw 2.27 million visitors compared with 86,245 in the same period last year, when travel restrictions to curb COVID-19 were in place.

However, arrivals remained far below the pre-pandemic levels in the same periods of 2018 and 2019, when Indonesia had nearly 10 million foreign visitors. (Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
01:26aIndonesia foreign arrivals rebound further in September
RE
01:16aSingapore's UOB completes deal for Citi's Malaysia, Thailand retail banking ops
RE
01:16aAustralia's NAB hikes home loan rate by 25 bps, matching central bank
RE
01:16aEMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Seen Higher as -2-
DJ
01:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Higher as Investors Brace for Fed
DJ
01:11aIndia allows rice exports backed by already issued letters of credit
RE
01:07aIndia's factory growth picks up speed in Oct, hiring at 33-mth high
RE
01:07aAlmost-full oil supertanker runs aground near Singapore gas pipeline
RE
01:05aINDIA RUPEE-Rupee nudges higher; Fed outcome, U.S. data next trigger
RE
01:02aBanks prepare to hold $12.7bn twitter debt on books until early…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Gold Demand Rose in 3Q on Increased Central Bank Purchases and Jewelry ..
2Oil prices rise as weaker dollar offsets China COVID-19 concerns
3Commonwealth Bank of Australia : CBA builds new Commodities, Trade and ..
4China's Oct factory activity shrinks as COVID curbs hit output, demand ..
5Australia shares edge higher ahead of cenbank decision

HOT NEWS