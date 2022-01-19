Indonesia government drafting plan to limit palm oil exports - GAPKI

* Lawmakers call for prioritising domestic market
* No intent to restrict exports - Trade Ministry
* Malaysia benchmark contract up 3.2% on permit policy
* Rules on permits, declarations to last 6 months
(Recast after parliamentary hearing)
JAKARTA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - A senior official at Indonesia's
biggest palm oil group said on Wednesday the government was
currently drafting a plan aimed at limiting shipments of the
edible oil to tame domestic cooking oil prices, remarks the
Trade Ministry swiftly denied.
Togar Sitanggang, deputy chairman of GAPKI, told a
parliamentary hearing that a plan was already in the works to
restrict exports, by as much as 20%. He did not elaborate, or
say how GAPKI learned of the information.
"The Trade Ministry is drafting up a plan to limit exports
... What we heard is the regulation is being written up," he
said.
His comments came amid calls by lawmakers at the hearing for
palm oil producers to meet domestic demand first before
exporting.
The world's top producer and exporter of palm oil has been
trying to curtail the rise in domestic cooking oil prices that
have climbed about 40% from a year earlier, in line with high
global palm oil prices.
Global prices hit records amid demand recovery from major
buyers India and China as production in Indonesia and rival
Malaysia slowed.
Trade Ministry official Indrasari Wisnu Wardhana, responding
to the GAPKI official's remarks, in a text message to Reuters
denied there was such plan.
"So far there are no new rules other than what have been
announced by the trade minister," Wisnu said.
The regulations announced on Tuesday require exporters to
obtain shipment approval from Jan. 24 for exports of crude palm
oil, used cooking oil and refined, bleached and deodorised palm
olein (RBD palm olein). The rules will apply for six months.
Exporters are currently only required to do customs
declarations for shipments.
Prices of palm oil benchmark contract in Malaysia
rose as much as 3.2% in early trade on Wednesday in reaction to
the Indonesian policy and amid higher crude oil futures.
DOMESTIC FOCUS
The Trade Ministry on Tuesday assured there would be no
minimum requirement for palm oil domestic sales, or a Domestic
Market Obligation (DMO), which some legislators have called for.
The DMO has been a contentious factor in a month-long
suspension by Indonesia of thermal coal exports that has
concerned major coal importers, as it seeks to ensure domestic
supply to its power plants.
"It's only fair. The CPO (crude palm oil) was produced on
Indonesian soil, the people of Indonesia have the right to enjoy
low cooking oil price," parliamentarian Andre Rosiade said.
GAPKI chairman Joko Supriyono prior to the hearing said he
did not expect export disruption from the permit requirements.
"This is for the sake of improving exports' orderliness amid
the national cooking oil programme to ensure availability and
supply security," he added.
To secure export permits, palm oil companies must declare
their plans, attaching sales contract proof as well as their
six-month plans for exports and domestic distribution.
GAPKI data presented at the hearing showed it estimated 2021
CPO production at 46.89 million tonnes, relatively unchanged
from 47 million tonnes output in 2020. GAPKI also estimated
domestic palm oil consumption for food at 8.95 million tonnes
last year.
Meanwhile, the government starting Wednesday set a
single-price for cooking oil at 14,000 rupiah ($0.9746) per
litre for household consumption and small businesses, about a
third lower than current retail price.
The government will maintain that by providing 7.6 trillion
rupiah in subsidies for 250 million litres of cooking oil each
month for six months.
($1 = 14,365.0000 rupiah)
(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe and Fransiska Nangoy;
Editing by Martin Petty)