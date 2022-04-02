Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indonesia greets Ramadan with mass prayer as COVID curbs ease

04/02/2022 | 11:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
First eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Jakarta

JAKARTA (Reuters) - The world's largest Muslim-majority nation of Indonesia welcomed the start of the holy fasting month of Ramadan with a mass prayer at Jakarta's grand mosque on Saturday, with plateauing coronavirus cases allowing for eased restrictions this year.

Thousands gathered after dusk at Istiqlal mosque in the Indonesian capital to join the Tarawih prayer, special prayers performed only during the month of Ramadan, donning masks and using check-in apps to take part in the event.

For the past two years Indonesia has grappled with one of the highest rates of COVID-19 in Asia, but this Ramadan, traditionally a time of community, reflection and prayer, cases have eased enough to allow for mass gatherings.

"I feel grateful that we are finally able to gather for the Tarawih prayer, and there are no strict restrictions this time like before," said Tri Haryono, 28.

"I'm very grateful that we can finally pray here together."

Amid the worst spikes in the coronavirus pandemic, Indonesian Muslims have been prohibited from praying at the mosque, and joining the annual mudik or exodus tradition, when millions travel to visit their families across the sprawling archipelago.

President Joko Widodo announced last week that mudik would be permitted this year after pandemic-related travel bans have prevented the practise for the past two years.

"The improving COVID situation has brought optimism as the Ramadan holy month is upon us," he told a news conference.

The start of Ramadan, during which observers abstain from food and drink from dawn until sunset, can fall on different dates due to differences in sightings of the new moon.

This year fasting month began earlier in much of the Middle East and South Asia than in Southeast Asia, which started fasting on Sunday.

(Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by Stephen Coates)

By Yuddy Cahya Budiman


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04/02Lithuanian documentary film director Kvedaravicius killed in Ukraine's Mariupol - reports
RE
04/02Indonesia greets Ramadan with mass prayer as COVID curbs ease
RE
04/02Hungarians vote on Orban's 12-year rule in tight ballot overshadowed by Ukraine war
RE
04/02China reports highest COVID new daily cases since Feb 2020
RE
04/02Hungarians vote on Orban's 12-year rule in tight ballot overshadowed by Ukraine war
RE
04/02UKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
04/02Amazon labor union issues letter demanding company maintain stat…
RE
04/02WHITE HOUSE USES OIL RESERVE TO PLACE A GIANT SPREAD TRADE : Kemp
RE
04/02Aviation agency to probe Delta plane's windshield shattering mid-flight
RE
04/02Ukraine claims control over Kyiv region as Russia looks east
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Social media platforms blocked in Sri Lanka
2Abubakar's equalizer lifts Rapids to 1-1 tie with RSL
3Tesla plans to resume production at its Shanghai plant from April 4 - s..
4Reliance Infrastructure : Defaults on Payment of Interest/Principal
5Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar : Newspaper Advertisements

HOT NEWS