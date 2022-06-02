Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indonesia has issued palm oil export permits for nearly 180,000 t - official

06/02/2022 | 12:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People ride on a motorbike passed the trucks with palm oil fresh fruit bunches queue for unloading at a factory in West Aceh

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia, has issued export permits for 179,464 tonnes of palm oil as of June 2, a senior trade ministry official said on Thursday, after a ban on shipments was lifted last week.

The government has issued 160 export permits to 18 companies for the shipments, said Oke Nurwan of the trade ministry.

Indonesia imposed a three-week export ban from April 28 to control soaring prices of cooking oil, made from palm oil, at home.

While exports have resumed, the government has put in place a obligatory domestic sales requirement for producers where export permits will only be granted if they have sold a portion of their products to the local market.

The government expected to allocated 1 million tonnes of palm oil exports based on domestic sales made during the export stoppage.

So far, permits have been issued for 87,109 tonnes of refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palm oil and 90,255 tonnes of RBD olein, while the rest were issued for cooking oil, according to trade ministry data provided by Oke.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:42aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
12:31aIndonesia has issued palm oil export permits for nearly 180,000 t - official
RE
12:28aThailand expects 7-10 million foreign tourists this year - minister
RE
12:28aAustralia set for 3rd year of bumper wheat harvests, easing world supply woes
RE
12:26aIndonesia's inflation inches up in May, stays within central bank target
RE
12:25aDelta, United Airlines sound bullish on post-pandemic spending
RE
12:10aRussians consolidate hold on Ukrainian city; U.S. to give Kyiv advanced rockets
RE
12:09aIndian shares edge lower, Hero MotoCorp top loser
RE
06/01Dalian iron ore futures hit six-week high ahead of long weekend
RE
06/01U.S. in talks with Spain, Canada about taking more refugees -sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Delta, United Airlines sound bullish on post-pandemic spending
2Who is Javier Olivan, Meta's next COO?
3Toyota Motor : and Woven Planet Have Developed a New Portable Hydrogen ..
4Facebook-owner Meta Platforms' Sheryl Sandberg to leave after 14 years
5Australia's ASX appoints Helen Lofthouse as first female chief

HOT NEWS