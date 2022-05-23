Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indonesia has no plan to reduce palm oil in biodiesel mix - minister

05/23/2022 | 02:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Airlangga Hartarto, Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, wearing a protective mask gestures as he talks during an interview with Reuters at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Indonesia has no plans to reduce the percentage of palm oil in biodiesel below its current level of 30% in order to ensure the country's energy supply, its minister for economic affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, told Reuters on Monday.

"With palm oil, we reduce our dependency on oil. And if now we compare the price of palm oil and the price of energy, you have to (subsidise) more to energy. So the issue will be energy security," Hartarto said in an interview.

"(The) blending percentage will not be reduced as energy security is top priority," he added on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos.

Hartarto said Indonesia, which is the source of 60% of the world's palm oil, had imposed a 30% level in biofuel to reduce the country's dependency on crude oil.

"If you are dependent on oil, today you are in (a) disaster situation with the price of oil approaching $110 (a barrel)," Hartarto said, adding that the price Indonesia was budgeting for had been increased to $100 from $60.

Indonesia halted exports of crude palm oil and some derivative products in April in an attempt to bring down soaring local prices of cooking oil. The ban rattled global edible oil markets at a time of supply shortages from the war in Ukraine.

"In Indonesia, the price of energy is not transmitted to the people. So the government pay the delta (difference) between the energy price and affordable price," Hartarto said.

Indonesia's Trade Ministry on Monday issued rules stating that companies must obtain an export permit that would be granted only to those able to meet a so-called Domestic Market Obligation (DMO). The regulation did not detail what that DMO would entail, but permits would be valid for six months.

A DMO policy, whereby producers are required to sell a portion of their products locally at a certain price level, was used prior to the most recent ban as a means to try to ensure local supplies, but failed to tame cooking oil prices.

Asked what portion of palm oil must be sold domestically under the DMO, Hartarto said the aim was to make it 20%.

"At the moment, (the DMO) is 30%, but it will get reduced to 20% if oil prices fall," he said.

Hartarto said Indonesia's growth outlook had been one of the strongest in the region at 5% over the past two quarters, and was comparable to Vietnam's.

"We (are) still optimistic that the growth can be 5%, but subject to the price of energy," he said.

(Reporting by Dviya Chowdhury in Davos; Editing by Alexander Smith and Matthew Lewis)

By Divya Chowdhury


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:23pWall Street rebounds with assist from banks, big tech
RE
02:22pBOSTIC : Baseline is to pause rate hikes in September to assess impact
RE
02:20pUkraine urges more world pressure, says it repels Russian attack on eastern city
RE
02:20pWall Street rebounds with assist from banks, big tech
RE
02:18pAirbnb to close domestic business in China - CNBC
RE
02:16pJpmorgan exec daniel pinto says expects market volatility to rem…
RE
02:15pBrent crude futures rise by $1 to $113.55…
RE
02:10pAramco CEO warns of global oil crunch due to lack of investment
RE
02:09pClimate change boosted odds of recent deadly heat in India, Pakistan, scientists say
RE
02:08pIndonesia has no plan to reduce palm oil in biodiesel mix - minister
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Economic outlook has 'darkened', business and government leaders warn i..
2Tencent chief causes stir with repost of article on China's economy
3Siemens Gamesa turnaround will take years, main owner says after $4.3 b..
4Financials, commodity stocks boost UK's FTSE 100
5Chipmaker Broadcom in talks to acquire VMware -sources

HOT NEWS