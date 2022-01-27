Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indonesia imposes mandatory domestic sales on palm oil - minister

01/27/2022 | 05:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JAKARTA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Indonesia has imposed a rule starting Thursday for a mandatory portion of palm oil to be sold domestically at a maximum price of 9,300 rupiah ($0.6465) per kg for crude palm oil and 10,300 rupiah per kg for olein, its trade minister said.

The so-called Domestic Market Obligation (DMO) will be applied to all cooking oil exporters and they will be required to sell 20% of their planned export to the domestic market, Muhammad Lutfi told a virtual briefing.

Benchmark Malaysian palm oil futures surged to all-time highs this week, in part due to a threat by Indonesia, the world's top producer and exporter of palm oil, to control shipments.

"We want to make sure that the raw materials for the domestic industries will remain here," Indrasari Wisnu Wardhana, a Trade Ministry senior official told the briefing, noting that amid high commodity prices, producers tend to prefer exports.

Indonesia has sought to curtail a rise in domestic cooking oil prices that have climbed about 40% from a year earlier, in line with high global palm oil prices.

The DMO has been central to a month-long suspension by Indonesia of thermal coal exports that has concerned major coal importers, as it seeks to ensure domestic supply to its power plants.

The government starting this week had imposed an export permit requirement for international palm oil shipments which could be obtained after companies declared their domestic distribution plan for six months. ($1 = 14,385.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe, Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.00% 1226.25 End-of-day quote.10.77%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.38% 90.08 Delayed Quote.11.88%
WTI 0.11% 87.451 Delayed Quote.11.70%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:26aGold slips as hawkish Fed lifts U.S. dollar, yields
RE
05:25aUN urged to open query into Iran's 1988 killings and Raisi role
RE
05:23aPrivate sector hiring drives Spanish unemployment to pre-financial crisis levels
RE
05:22aHong Kong Exchange Fund's 2021 investment income falls 27.7% y/y - HKMA
RE
05:21aUK spending edges up after more people go out as Omicron eases
RE
05:19aMonaco's Princess Charlene still in recovery, to miss annual national festival
RE
05:18aKremlin sees some room for dialogue after U.S. security response
RE
05:16aLondon Is Still Top Global Financial-Services Location, New Study Says
DJ
05:15aIndonesia imposes mandatory domestic sales on palm oil - minister
RE
05:15aStrong pandemic recovery sees bank SEB beat Q4 net profit forecasts
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks shed gains, Treasury yields jump as Fed signals rate hikes could..
2Stocks drop after Fed's Powell's hawkish stance
3U.S. economy likely regained steam in Q4, 2021 growth seen best in 37 y..
4ARCELORMITTAL : Goldman Sachs is less optimistic
5Telecom Italia open to network spinoff as CEO weighs options

HOT NEWS