Indonesia issues domestic sales rules for palm oil companies, plans industry audit

JAKARTA, May 25 (Reuters) - Indonesia will determine palm
oil producers' mandatory domestic sales volume based on their
refining capacity and local demand for cooking oil, a trade
ministry regulation document showed on Wednesday, as the
government plans an industry audit.
The world's top palm oil producer allowed the resumption of
crude palm oil exports and its derivatives from Monday but put
in place a policy of mandatory sales to the local market at a
certain price level, known as a domestic market obligation
(DMO), to secure the supply of the vegetable oil at home.
Traders in India had said Indonesian sellers were waiting
for details of the DMO before they take on larger orders.
Each company's compliance with the DMO will be used as the
basis for the volume they are allowed to export, the regulation
reviewed by Reuters stated. Producers and exporters will also be
required to participate in the government's bulk cooking oil
programme.
The trade ministry regulation takes effect immediately, but
the Indonesia Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) said the wait is not
yet over as some aspects of the DMO will be determined by other
rules deriving from the ministerial regulation, such as the
technical procedure to calculate the volume of the DMO.
GAPKI secretary general Eddy Martono said the industry is
waiting for the government to announce those rules and that no
export permit had been issued yet.
The industry ministry on Wednesday released a separate
regulation stating that data from its bulk cooking oil
distribution platform will also be used to determine export
permit issuance.
An industry ministry official said in a statement companies
that had distributed bulk cooking oil between March 18 and May
31 could choose to receive a subsidy from the CPO fund agency or
get an export permit.
Meanwhile, the government plans to audit all palm oil
companies operating in the country and require them to move
their headquarters onshore amid efforts to improve governance of
the sector, senior cabinet minister Luhut Pandjaitan told local
media.
Luhut's spokesperson, Jodi Mahardi, said on Wednesday the
government will audit companies' land size, partnership with
nearby smallholder farmers, and tax reports, among others.
The government will also get palm oil companies to set up
headquarters in Indonesia, Jodi said, without elaborating.
Several Indonesian palm oil companies are listed or
headquartered in neighbouring Singapore while some Malaysian
companies operate plantations in Indonesia through local
subsidiaries.
Luhut said the audit could be launched as early as next
month, while Jodi added it could happen after cooking oil prices
stabilise.
(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Bernadette Christina Munthe;
Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)