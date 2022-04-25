Indonesia may widen palm oil export ban if local demand not met

JAKARTA, April 26 (Reuters) - Indonesia is prepared to widen
a palm oil export ban, which currently only applies to refined
palm olein, if local shortages of derivative products used in
cooking oil occur, according to details of an official meeting
with companies.
The world's biggest palm oil exporter plans from Thursday to
stop shipments of refined, bleached and deodorized (RBD) palm
olein but will allow exports of crude palm oil or other
derivative products, senior government official Musdhalifah
Machmud said on Tuesday.
However, authorities will strictly monitor domestic supply
of refined palm oil and crude palm oil, which are used as raw
materials to make RBD olein, according to details in a
government presentation which was verified by Machmud.
"If there is shortage of refined palm oil, then further
export bans can be carried out," read one slide, which was
presented to palm oil companies on Monday.
President Joko Widodo announced the export ban on exports of
cooking oil and its raw material on Friday in an effort to
control soaring local prices, but at the time provided no
details.
Indonesia's announcement has sent global edible oil prices
soaring as supplies were already choked by adverse weather and
Russia's invasion of major crop producer Ukraine.
Markets had previously thought the ban would cover a wider
range of palm oil products.
"In our view, these restrictions are likely to be temporary,
given that domestic demand makes a third of production and once
inventories are built up and prices stabilize, restrictions are
likely to be lifted," DBS Bank said in a note.
The rupiah rebounded 0.4% on Tuesday morning, after
recording a 0.7% drop a day earlier partly on worries that the
ban would hurt Indonesia's trade performance, while shares of
local palm companies were slightly up.
Malaysian benchmark crude palm futures, which had
reversed its gains after details of the ban emerged on Monday,
rose 2.8% at 0335 GMT on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe
Writing by Gayatri Suroyo
Editing by Ed Davies)