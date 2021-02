The economy shrank 5.32% and 3.49% in the second and third quarter, respectively, as the coronavirus pandemic hit domestic consumption, investment and exports.

"If investment rises, we are sure things will get better in the fourth quarter," Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said in a webinar.

