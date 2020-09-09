Indonesia minister says economic policies must align better to tackle crisis

JAKARTA, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia must synchronise
monetary and fiscal policies better to tackle economic pressures
caused by the pandemic, although the government does not back a
proposal for a monetary board to oversee the country's central
bank, a top minister told Reuters.
Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto
said the government was seeking to strengthen financial reforms
to respond to the crisis, which includes ensuring monetary and
fiscal policies are more aligned.
"We have to sail to the same direction," Hartarto said in a
virtual interview late on Tuesday.
Financial markets have been rattled by concerns about the
independence of Bank Indonesia (BI) after parliament started
reviewing proposals from a panel of experts to revise the
country's 1999 central bank law.
The recommendations include creating a Monetary Council,
giving ministers voting rights at BI's policy meetings, allowing
BI to fund fiscal deficits and adding economic growth and
employment to its mandate, on top of price stability.
Analysts worry such moves risk pressuring BI to effectively
keep printing money through debt monetisation. BI currently has
a temporary agreement to fund part of the government's COVID-19
response.
The concerns have knocked the rupiah, while a
government bond auction on Tuesday received the lowest bids
since April, amid fears the currency might weaken further.
Hartarto, who is the chairman of Indonesia's second-biggest
political party Golkar, stressed that the recommendations had
not been endorsed by any member of parliament and had not been
discussed with government officials.
The government did not support the concept of a monetary
board, he said.
However, regarding the expansion of BI's mandate, Hartarto
said: "I think it is the role of both the government, fiscal and
monetary policy ... to stimulate the market in order to increase
the growth and then reduce poverty, as well as to create
employment."
He reiterated President Joko Widodo's pledge that BI would
remain independent, but said the government wanted BI to be more
synchronised with fiscal authorities "like your iPod to your
speaker".
Southeast Asia's largest economy is officially forecast to
post its weakest performance since the 1998 Asian financial
crisis this year - within a range of a 1.1% contraction to 0.2%
growth, as against 2019's 5% economic growth.
The government predicts a rebound to 4.5%-5.5% growth in
2021, but Hartarto noted this assumed coronavirus vaccines would
be rolled out from the first quarter of 2021.
The government has budgeted 37 trillion rupiah ($2.5
billion) to procure enough vaccines for most of its 270 million
people, including from China's Sinovac and Sinopharm, he said.
Indonesian authorities have struggled to contain the
outbreak with more than 200,000 cases now confirmed, while the
death toll of 8,230 is the highest in Southeast Asia.
($1 = 14,810.0000 rupiah)
(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Ed Davies and Tabita Diela;
editing by Richard Pullin)