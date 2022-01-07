Log in
Indonesia minister says "emergency over" on coal supply crunch -CNBC Indonesia

01/07/2022 | 02:04am EST
Man stands on a boat as coal barges queue to be pull along Mahakam river in Samarinda

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's power emergency which has triggered a coal export ban is over but the government will still continue to discuss policies in this area on Friday, a senior cabinet minister told local media.

The world's biggest thermal coal exporter suspended coal exports starting Jan. 1 after Indonesia's state power utility reported dangerously low inventory levels of coal that could lead to widespread power outages.

Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs, Luhut Pandjaitan, after meeting with coal miners and other authorities late on Thursday told local media discussions will be continued on Friday with a decision expected on the same day.

"The discussions were split into two, the (coal supply) fulfillment now and a permanent solution. For now the emergency is over," Luhut said, according to CNBC Indonesia.

His ministry will review the "formula" for the so-called domestic market obligation and must come to a decision during a meeting on Friday, he said.

"At the same time a new formula was proposed and the team will review that (on Friday) at 2 PM and there must be a decision," he was cited as saying.

Officials at his ministry declined to comment on details of the meeting.

The so-called domestic market obligation (DMO) currently requires miners to sell 25% of production to the local market at a maximum price of $70 for power generators.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2022
