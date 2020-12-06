Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indonesia names second cabinet minister as suspect in a graft case

12/06/2020 | 12:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JAKARTA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia's anti-graft agency named Social Affairs Minister Juliari Batubara on Sunday as a suspect in a million-dollar bribery case, along with four others, while President Joko Widodo warned officials against misuse of public funds.

He becomes the second cabinet minister to be designated a suspect by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) over the last few weeks, following fisheries minister Edhy Prabowo, although in a separate case.

Juliari and two officials are suspected of taking bribes over the procurement of goods worth 5.9 trillion rupiah ($420 million) to be distributed as COVID-19 social assistance packages, agency chief Firli Bahuri said.

Some suspects were arrested in a sting operation on Saturday in the capital, Jakarta, where the agency found cash of 14.5 billion rupiah, or $1.03 million, Firli told a news briefing.

"The money was stored in seven suitcases, three backpacks, and in envelopes," he added. Suitcases of cash were put on display at the briefing.

Two more suspects are private citizens, Firli said.

Juliari was being questioned and will be taken into custody, said agency spokesman Ali Fikri.

Widodo said he had continually warned ministers and regional leaders to avoid corruption and close loopholes for graft.

"That social assistance is really needed by the people and I will not protect those involved in corruption," he said in a video statement on Sunday.

"And we all believe that the KPK works in a transparent, open, professional manner and the government will continue to consistently support efforts to prevent and eradicate corruption."

The social affairs ministry will give the anti-graft agency full access to information needed for its investigation, said senior ministry official Hartono Laras.

Widodo was elected in 2014 on a pledge to fight graft and several prominent politicians have been jailed for corruption, but concern has nevertheless grown that the anti-graft agency's clout has weakened during his tenure. ($1=14,085 rupiah) (Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by William Mallard and Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:00aWall St Week Ahead-After blazing energy rally, investors check the fuel gauge
RE
08:58aGermany's Bavaria region to tighten coronavirus lockdown
RE
08:49aOman sets up new energy company to raise capital
RE
08:49aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : African Union approves start of trading under AfCFTA on 1 January next year as earlier agreed
PU
08:45aBritain and EU resume trade talks in 'final throw of the dice'
RE
07:53aOnly PM should present Poland's EU stance, says president's top aide
RE
07:49aAFRICAN ECONOMIC CONFERENCE 2020 : Africa beyond COVID-19: acceleration towards inclusive sustainable development
PU
07:41aIRAN PREPARES TO RAISE OIL EXPORTS IF SANCTIONS EASED : state media
RE
07:06aEXPLAINER : The potential impact of Brexit without a trade deal
RE
07:01aBritain ready for no deal - minister
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK cabinet to back Johnson over no-deal Brexit -The Times
2DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa will have shed 29,000 staff by year end - Bild am Sonnt..
3BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P. : BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P A : UniCredit chairman-elect says M..
4DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC : THE DECORATION GRINCH: Over 12 million Brits have had their decorations deli..
5EXPLAINER: The potential impact of Brexit without a trade deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ