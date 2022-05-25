Indonesia palm oil DMO to be based on companies' capacity - regulation

JAKARTA, May 25 (Reuters) - Indonesia will determine the
volume of palm oil producers' mandatory domestic sales based on
their refining capacity and the level of local demand for
cooking oil production, a regulation document released on
Wednesday showed.
Each companies' fulfillment of the so-called Domestic Market
Obligation (DMO) will be used as bases for the export volume in
their permits, the regulation states. Producers and exporters
will also be required to participate in the government's bulk
cooking oil programme.
