Indonesia palm oil DMO to be based on companies' capacity - regulation

05/25/2022
JAKARTA, May 25 (Reuters) - Indonesia will determine the volume of palm oil producers' mandatory domestic sales based on their refining capacity and the level of local demand for cooking oil production, a regulation document released on Wednesday showed.

Each companies' fulfillment of the so-called Domestic Market Obligation (DMO) will be used as bases for the export volume in their permits, the regulation states. Producers and exporters will also be required to participate in the government's bulk cooking oil programme. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Martin Petty)


