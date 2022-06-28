Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indonesia palm oil firms to get bigger export quotas under new rules

06/28/2022 | 08:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People ride on a motorbike passed the trucks with palm oil fresh fruit bunches queue for unloading at a factory in West Aceh

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian palm oil companies will be offered larger export quotas under new plans to adjust rules on local cooking oil sales, officials said on Tuesday, part of government efforts to improve domestic distribution after a months-long price crisis.

The world's biggest exporter of palm oil shocked global markets late in April by banning shipments of the edible oil for three weeks to try to bring down stubbornly high domestic cooking oil prices.

Since lifting the ban, palm oil companies have been required to sell part of their output to the local market - a so-called Domestic Market Obligation (DMO) - in return for export permits for volumes five times the portion sold locally.

New rules are being drafted so that companies can choose to sell unbranded cooking oil in packaging at the same price as that of bulk cooking oil, to make logistics smoother, senior trade ministry official Oke Nurwan told a news conference, without specifying a time frame.

To cover the packaging cost, companies would get a bigger ratio for their export quotas, said Rachmat Kaimuddin, senior official at the coordinating ministry of maritime and investment.

"We will compensate by giving a higher export multiplication factor," Kaimuddin said, without giving a timeline.

After the ban was lifted, Indonesia cut export taxes and launched a scheme to accelerate shipments, which triggered a fall of more than 20% in the benchmark palm oil future prices in the past month.

The pace of exports resumption has been slow, however, with permits for 1.89 million tonnes of palm oil exports issued since the ban's lifting on May 23.

Palm oil farmers have urged the government to scrap DMO rules to support exports, arguing some mills have shut operations due to high inventory.

Nurwan said there was no plan to remove the DMO until bulk cooking oil prices reach the government's target price, which was set at 14,000 rupiah ($0.9437) a litre.

Prices have declined steadily and the government said it is using an application to track local sales and prevent hoarding.

($1 = 14,835.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Martin Petty)

By Bernadette Christina


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:30pETFs in Mainland-Hong Kong stock connect to launch on July 4
RE
01:25pRussian parliament approves tax break for issuers of digital assets
RE
01:24pIndonesia palm oil firms to get bigger export quotas under new rules
RE
01:20pHungary's cenbank shocks with 185 bps rate rise after forint plunge
RE
01:18pWalgreens to retain ownership of UK-based Boots business
RE
01:16pMumbai building collapse kills at least 11 with more feared trapped
RE
01:15pSouth Africa's Eskom to repeat worst-ever 'Stage 6' power cuts
RE
01:15pSolar developer Intersect gets $750 million investment from private equity firm TPG
RE
01:12pEXCLUSIVE : India considers allowing some exports of raw sugar - source
RE
01:11pWAR HAS KILLED 1.5% OF SYRIA'S POPULATION : U.N. estimate
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Philips sees 'very encouraging' results from tests on recalled ventilat..
2Analyst recommendations: Nike, Albermarle, Diageo, Reckitt Benckiser, T..
3Viscofan S A : First Half 2022 release date
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Morgan Stanley gives a Buy rating
5OPEC boosts oil income in 2021, well completions drop

HOT NEWS