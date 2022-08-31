Indonesia parliament approves membership of China-backed regional trade deal

JAKARTA, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia's parliament on
Tuesday passed a law cementing the country's membership of the
China-backed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP),
making it the latest Southeast Asian nation to join the world's
biggest trade bloc.
Lawmakers also ratified a bilateral trade pact with South
Korea, hoping to attract investment to develop the electric
vehicle and batteries industry in the country.
Indonesian Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan said the RCEP would
boost trade, direct investment and increase the country's gross
domestic product growth by 0.07 percentage point.
"We describe this agreement as a toll way to enter the
global market, and it is time for Indonesia to storm the
international markets," he told lawmakers.
The RCEP, which is seen as an alternative to the U.S.-led
Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific
Partnership (CPTPP), covers nearly a third of the world's
population and about 30% of its GDP. It was initially agreed by
leaders of 15 Asia-Pacific countries in November 2020.
The RCEP initiative was launched by the Association of
Southeast Asian Nations in 2012.
The pact, which does not include the United States, entered
into force on Jan. 1 this year after seven nations in Southeast
Asia, and Australia, China, Japan, and New Zealand ratified the
pact last year.
Under the agreement with South Korea, Jakarta and Seoul will
eliminate more than 92% and 95% of tariff lines respectively.
Indonesia will give preferential tariffs to support Korean
investment in areas ranging from automobiles to apparel,
Indonesia's Trade Ministry said in a statement following the
deal signing in 2020.
South Korean companies such as Hyundai Motor Group and LG
Energy Solution are currently among top investors in the
electric vehicle and battery industry in Indonesia as it looks
to take advantage of its rich nickel reserves.
(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing
by Kanupriya Kapoor and Ed Davies)