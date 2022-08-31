Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indonesia parliament approves membership of China-backed regional trade deal

08/31/2022 | 02:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JAKARTA, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia's parliament on Tuesday passed a law cementing the country's membership of the China-backed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), making it the latest Southeast Asian nation to join the world's biggest trade bloc.

Lawmakers also ratified a bilateral trade pact with South Korea, hoping to attract investment to develop the electric vehicle and batteries industry in the country.

Indonesian Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan said the RCEP would boost trade, direct investment and increase the country's gross domestic product growth by 0.07 percentage point.

"We describe this agreement as a toll way to enter the global market, and it is time for Indonesia to storm the international markets," he told lawmakers.

The RCEP, which is seen as an alternative to the U.S.-led Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), covers nearly a third of the world's population and about 30% of its GDP. It was initially agreed by leaders of 15 Asia-Pacific countries in November 2020.

The RCEP initiative was launched by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in 2012.

The pact, which does not include the United States, entered into force on Jan. 1 this year after seven nations in Southeast Asia, and Australia, China, Japan, and New Zealand ratified the pact last year.

Under the agreement with South Korea, Jakarta and Seoul will eliminate more than 92% and 95% of tariff lines respectively. Indonesia will give preferential tariffs to support Korean investment in areas ranging from automobiles to apparel, Indonesia's Trade Ministry said in a statement following the deal signing in 2020.

South Korean companies such as Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution are currently among top investors in the electric vehicle and battery industry in Indonesia as it looks to take advantage of its rich nickel reserves. (Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor and Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI CORPORATION 0.81% 18750 End-of-day quote.11.61%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 3.71% 195500 End-of-day quote.-6.46%
SOLUTION GROUP -2.70% 0.18 End-of-day quote.-67.27%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:49aAir strike hits capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region - health official
RE
02:45aFrench inflation eases in August - Insee
RE
02:37aJapanese shares track Wall Street lower but post second monthly gain
RE
02:21aUK ONS says energy bill support won't feed into inflation stats
RE
02:17aUK ONS says energy bill support won't feed into inflation stats
RE
02:15aBritain's Co-Op sells petrol forecourt business to rival Asda
RE
02:14aBritish rail staff plan nationwide strike next month
RE
02:12aAnalysis-Full gas storage no fix for Europe's winter energy crunch
RE
02:12aIndonesia parliament approves membership of China-backed regional trade deal
RE
02:10aANALYSIS : Scientists look to solve ozone threat to Africa's food security
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia continues global stock slump as Fed tightening fears flare
2BYD Co. Shares Slide After Warren Buffett's Stake Sale
3China's August factory activity contracts for second month - official P..
4BAYER AG : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
5New Russia gas halt tightens energy screws on Europe

HOT NEWS