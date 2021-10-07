Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indonesia passes major tax overhaul bill, VAT to rise next year

10/07/2021 | 10:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Seats at the main assembly room at the parliament building are left largely empty during the delivery of the annual State of the Nation Address by Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Jakarta

JAKARTA (Reuters) -Indonesia's parliament approved a law on Thursday for one of the country's most ambitious tax overhauls, including raising VAT next year, a new carbon levy and cancelling a planned corporate tax cut.

The law is aimed at optimising revenue collection and improving tax compliance, after state coffers took a big hit this year and in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said the new fiscal measures will increase next year's tax revenue by around 139.3 trillion rupiah ($9.80 billion), taking the tax ratio of Southeast Asia's biggest economy to 9.22% of GDP, from 8.44% without the new law.

But some business groups and analysts have questioned the timing of the tax hikes, with the economic recovery from the pandemic seen as fragile.

The law calls for the value-added tax (VAT) rate for sales of nearly all goods and services to be raised from 10% now to 11% next April and to 12% by 2025.

It also scraps a planned corporate tax cut and introduces a higher income tax rate for wealthy individuals, a new carbon tax and a new tax amnesty programme. (For more details click)

All political parties but one in parliament approved the legislation.

"Through this law we want to optimise government revenue, create a fairer tax system ... as well as expand our tax base in this globalisation era when the digital technology is very dominant," Sri Mulyani said.

The new tax measures would add less than 0.5 percentage point to headline inflation and have little impact on economic growth, the minister said.

The government has made some concessions from its original proposals. Initially, it had sought to raise VAT to 12% in one go and proposed a minimum tax for loss-making companies suspected of tax avoidance.

Hariyadi Sukamdani, chairman of the Indonesian Employers' Association, said he appreciated the staggered VAT hike, but hoped the government would reconsider the corporate tax cut in three to four years "because if they don't, we will be less competitive".

Josua Pardede, economist at Bank Permata, expected a positive impact on long-term fiscal sustainability, but he warned the VAT hike would erode the purchasing power of low income earners, who are sensitive to rising prices.

"We hope the government (can) improve the effectiveness of strategic spending, especially for social protection, next year," Pardede said, predicting an up to 0.3 percentage point increase in inflation and a slight deceleration in GDP growth in 2022.

Some other analysts criticised the government for tightening fiscal policy too soon.

"What the economy needs right now is a fiscal stimulus, which the government is not providing," said Harry Su, managing director of investment firm Samuel International, predicting the VAT hike will hurt consumption.

The tax amnesty programme, which will run in the first half of next year and will allow participants of a previous amnesty programme in 2016 to disclose unreported assets acquired before 2016, has also received criticism. Opposition lawmakers said launching an amnesty while raising the VAT rate was unfair, while economists said repeating an amnesty programme could encourage people not to comply and await the next one.

($1 = 14,215.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kim Coghill and Susan Fenton)

By Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:50aOnly Shell, Ecopetrol place bids in disappointing Brazilian oil round
RE
10:47aJPMorgan shares patents to spur low carbon technology development
RE
10:47aZambia says it owed Chinese creditors $5.75 billion in June
RE
10:40aIndonesia passes major tax overhaul bill, VAT to rise next year
RE
10:38aGeneva motor show postponed further until 2023
RE
10:37aUK energy regulator says more suppliers may go bust over high prices
RE
10:33aBuoyed by EU funds, Spain plans record investments in 2022
RE
10:30aAnalysis-Fed prepared to handle September jobs report with kid gloves
RE
10:29aDollar trades flat as investors await U.S. jobs data
RE
10:26aEuro zone inflation rise may be more than 'transitory gust', ECB's Schnabel says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Will Washington truce stick? Wall St assesses U.S. debt ceilin..
2Russia's Gazprom feels the heat over Europe's red-hot gas prices
3Tesla's gigafactory electrifies California-Germany culture clash
4Expansion to 5 gigawatts of annual production capacity: thyssenkrupp re..
5'Containergeddon': Supply crisis drives Walmart and rivals to hire thei..

HOT NEWS