Indonesia plans to use welfare budget to counter food inflation

JAKARTA, March 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia's government will
use its $10.8 billion social protection budget, designed to
shield the vulnerable from the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic,
to safeguard consumers from rising food prices, its finance
minister said on Wednesday.
Sri Mulyani Indrawati made the comment as authorities
scramble to control a spike in cooking oil prices after initial
measures failed to fix the problem.
"We have to be very vigilant, but we are providing 154
trillion rupiah ($10.76 billion) as a cushion on social
protection related to this maybe extreme pressure coming from
commodity prices," she told a seminar hosted by Fitch Ratings.
The minister did not say how the budget would be used to
dampen food prices.
The government has said it would subsidise cooking oil using
revenue from a palm oil export levy.
Sri Mulyani also noted that wheat prices were rising due to
the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Indonesia imported nearly $1 billion of wheat last year from
Ukraine, the country's second-biggest supplier.
Southeast Asia's largest economy remained resilient even as
the Ukraine conflict heightened financial market volatility, Sri
Mulyani said, noting inflation remained low, the rupiah stable
and foreign exchange reserves bolstered by trade surpluses
driven by high commodity prices.
Indonesia's fiscal policy could be "altered and refocused"
to respond to the latest situation, she said, noting that a
planned hike in value added tax and a new carbon tax - set to
kick in next month - would be implemented carefully.
However, during the seminar, Fitch Ratings' head of
Asia-Pacific sovereigns Thomas Rookmaaker said Indonesia's
budget was constrained by mandatory health and education
spending as well as plans for projects like relocating its
capital city.
Authorities may have to choose between cutting petrol
subsidies and allowing prices to rise, delaying a plan to bring
back a 3% fiscal deficit ceiling next year or reducing
infrastructure spending, he said.
"We think the option of dropping the fiscal deficit target
of 3% by 2023 is the least likely option," Rookmaaker said.
President Joko Widodo has ordered fuel prices be kept steady
to control inflation.
($1 = 14,310.0000 rupiah)
