Indonesia police arrest more than 20 as thousands protest against new jobs law

JAKARTA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Indonesian police arrested 23
protesters in two industrial areas of Java island, using tear
gas and water cannon as thousands across the country
demonstrated against a new jobs law that critics say weakens
worker rights and environmental regulation.
Edy Sumardi, a police spokesman in Banten on Java island,
said on Wednesday that 14 demonstrators had been arrested in the
province west of Jakarta during protests on Tuesday that
continued into the evening.
Another police spokesman, Erdi Adrimulan Chaniago, said a
further nine had been arrested in the city of Bandung, West
Java. He said authorities would monitor factories and university
campuses in case of further demonstrations.
The sweeping new legislation, passed into law by parliament
on Monday, has been championed by the government of President
Joko Widodo as key to boosting the competitiveness of Southeast
Asia's largest economy, hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, by
cutting red tape and attracting foreign investment.
But amid a social media outcry, critics say the legislation,
which revises more than 70 existing laws and regulations, comes
at the expense of weakened labour protection and relaxed
environmental rules.
The earlier-than-expected passage of the bill, at a time
when police had restricted demonstrations in the capital Jakarta
on public health grounds, has also raised concern among
academics and activists of a lack of consultation.
Tuesday's largely peaceful street protests in more than six
Indonesian cities were accompanied by a backlash on social
media, with Indonesians criticising the law using expletive
hashtags that went viral.
An online petition calling for the law to be repealed has
garnered more than 1.3 million signatures.
On Wednesday, the Confederation of Indonesian Workers Unions
said in a statement it would continue a planned three-day strike
after claiming hundreds of thousands had left their factories on
Tuesday.
(Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by Ed Davies and Kenneth
Maxwell)