Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indonesia power firm PLN starts construction $850 mln hydro plant

09/22/2022 | 11:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JAKARTA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia state utility company PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) has launched construction of a $850 million 4x260 megawatt hydropower plant in West Java, part of the country's efforts to increase its renewable power contribution to its energy mix.

Indonesia, one of the world's biggest carbon emitters and coal exporters, is aiming to boost the proportion of renewables, such as hydro, geothermal and solar to 23% of its total power generation by 2025, but has only reached around 12% so far.

Under the country's 2021-2030 power development plan, PLN aims to have an additional 10.4 gigawatt of hydropower capacity, double its 2021 installed hydropower generation capacity.

Presently, about half of PLN power generation is sourced from coal.

The Cisokan power plant in West Java, construction of which started on Thursday, is part of PLN's plan to lower its carbon emissions as it moves towards shutting down some of its coal power plants, Darmawan Prasodjo, its president director, said in the statement.

PLN is aiming for the plant to be operational in 2027. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:33aCrypto Data Center Owner Compute North Files Chapter 11
DJ
12:28aAveva investor plans to reject Schneider takeover offer - FT
RE
12:17aChina sentences former public security vice minister to death for graft
RE
12:17aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks Seen Slightly -2-
DJ
12:17aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks Seen Slightly Firmer; Treasury Yields Extend Gains
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:14aNfl says it struck a multiyear deal with apple starting with sup…
RE
12:12aNfl says apple will sponsor super bowl halftime show…
RE
12:06aMalaysia's Aug CPI rises 4.7% y/y, in line with forecast
RE
09/22INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall as banks, financials drag
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Royal Caribbean Group announces pricing of $1 billion offering of senio..
2LG Energy inks cobalt, lithium supply deals with three Canadian miners
3Aveva investor plans to reject Schneider takeover offer - FT
4Mahindra's lending arm sees vehicle recovery dropping after RBI order
5New China ETFs test investor appetite amid Sino-U.S. tech war, market r..

HOT NEWS