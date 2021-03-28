Indonesia president condemns church attack as "terrorism"

JAKARTA, March 28 (Reuters) - Indonesian president Joko
Widodo strongly condemned a suspected suicide bomb attack
outside a church that wounded 14 people in the city of Makassar
on the island of Sulawesi on Sunday.
In a video broadcast, he described the attack in the country
with the world's largest Muslim population as an "act of
terrorism", and urged people to remain calm, saying the
government would ensure that everybody can worship freely,
"without fear".
