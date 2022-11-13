Indonesia president launches G20 pandemic fund, seeks more money

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia
President Joko Widodo said on Sunday at the launch of a Group of
20 (G20) pandemic fund that the amount of money raised so far to
improve preparedness for future pandemics was not yet
sufficient.
The fund launched by G20 chair Indonesia is targeted at
low-to middle-income countries to finance efforts like
surveillance, research, and better access to vaccines, among
others measures.
"I expect bigger support," the president said in a video
address to an event in Bali where the G20 holds a summit this
week.
The fund has raised about $1.4 billion so far, including
contributions from Indonesia, the United States and the European
Union, as well as from donors and philanthropic organisations
like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
It was created amid anger among many developing countries
over their experience during the COVID-19 pandemic, when richer
countries often hoarded the bulk of resources such as vaccines
to fight the virus.
The World Bank, which will serve as the fund's trustee, and
the World Health Organization (WHO), which is advising on the
facility, estimated in a report that the annual funding gap for
pandemic preparedness is $10.5 billion.
Indonesia's Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said the
fund is expected to increase in size with contributions from
France and Saudi Arabia. She did not specify by how much.
She called for proposals from countries looking to access
the fund.
(Reporting by Stanley Widianto
Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Martin Petty)